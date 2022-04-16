Police identify Cal Poly student found dead on campus
April 16, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Officials have identified 21-year-old Zachary Blanchard as the Cal Poly student who was found dead early Monday morning near a Poly Canyon Village parking structure. Police have determined Blanchard died by suicide.
Blanchard was a biomedical engineering student from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was also a certified pharmacy technician, according to his LinkedIn page.
“When the pandemic left me with extra time on my hands, I studied to become certified as a pharmacy technician. I got my license in time to start working in the COVID vaccine clinics,” Blanchard wrote on his LinkedIn page. “I’m majoring in biomedical engineering, though I’m unsure exactly what I want to work on with the degree.”
