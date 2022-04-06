Shooting in rural Santa Margarita, possible gunshot victim

April 6, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A shooting was reported in rural Santa Margarita Wednesday morning, possibly injuring one person.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported a medical emergency on Goldie Lane. Following the 911 call, an emergency helicopter was en route to the scene.

Authorities have yet to confirm whether indeed a person was shot. CalCoastNews will provide an update as more information becomes available.

