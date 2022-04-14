SLO County’s COVID-19 cases continue to plummet, no new deaths

April 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported a decrease in new COVID-19 cases from a daily average of 26 on April 6 to 14 on April 13, and no new deaths.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains low, with three currently hospitalized, no one in intensive care.

During the past seven days, 82 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 36 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 26, Atascadero with 11, Templeton 10 and Arroyo Grande with eight.

In SLO County, 53,534 people have tested positive for the virus and 496 have died.

There have been 9,135,078 positive cases, and 89,555 deaths in California.

More than 82,192,880 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,014,114 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 502,261,107 cases with 6,215,073 dead.

