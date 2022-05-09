Fire scorches 20 acres at off-roading area near Santa Margarita

May 9, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire scorched approximately 20 acres around an off-roading area in the Los Padres National Forest near Santa Margarita on Sunday.

A caller reported the fire burning at the Navajo Flat Off-Highway Vehicle Staging Area shortly before 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire. By about 5 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 20 acres and its forward progress had been stopped.

Forest Service firefighters battled the blaze, along with fire personnel from local agencies. It is unclear what caused the fire.

