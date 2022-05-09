Fire scorches 20 acres at off-roading area near Santa Margarita
May 9, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire scorched approximately 20 acres around an off-roading area in the Los Padres National Forest near Santa Margarita on Sunday.
A caller reported the fire burning at the Navajo Flat Off-Highway Vehicle Staging Area shortly before 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire. By about 5 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 20 acres and its forward progress had been stopped.
Forest Service firefighters battled the blaze, along with fire personnel from local agencies. It is unclear what caused the fire.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines