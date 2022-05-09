San Simeon board fails to appoint new director: What’s next?

May 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Simeon Community Services District missed the window to appoint a board member to fill a vacancy, after it wrongfully withheld the names of those running for the seat from the public.

After just two months on the board, former director Roberta Reinstein submitted a letter of resignation on March 8, effective immediately. California’s Government Code requires the board appoint a replacement within 60 days of the resignation, which in this case was May 7, or lose their right to appoint.

Two people applied for the vacant board seat: Henry Krzciuk and Jacqueline Diamond. Krzciuk is a whistleblower and activist who has been very critical of the current board. Diamond, a retired teacher with an accounting background, has also questioned the board’s actions.

Following the district’s April 28 deadline to apply for the position, CalCoastNews requested the names of the candidates, which is public information, according to the Public Records Act. District Office Manager Cortney Murguia argued that the Brown Act forbids the district from informing the public who the candidates are before publishing the agenda, and then hung up on the reporter who asked for the specific rule.

The San Simeon district board plans to consider the candidates at a May 10 board meeting, according to the agenda.

However, Government Code 1780 does not allow community service district boards to appoint a director after missing the 60 day deadline. As a result, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has 30 days past May 7, the missed deadline, to appoint a director or call for an election to fill the vacancy.

