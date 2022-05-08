Opera San Luis Obispo cancels production, COVID-19 outbreak
May 8, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Opera San Luis Obipso canceled its production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, which was set to take place over Mother’s Day weekend at the Performing Arts Center, because of an outbreak of COVID-19.
More than 1,700 tickets had already been sold, and walk ins were also expected. Refunds will automatically be made over the next week, according to a Performing Arts Center post on Instagram.
More than 25 actors and staff associated with the production have tested positive for the coronavirus, as cases in SLO County increase it what could be another wave of cases.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines