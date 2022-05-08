Opera San Luis Obispo cancels production, COVID-19 outbreak

May 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Opera San Luis Obipso canceled its production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, which was set to take place over Mother’s Day weekend at the Performing Arts Center, because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

More than 1,700 tickets had already been sold, and walk ins were also expected. Refunds will automatically be made over the next week, according to a Performing Arts Center post on Instagram.

More than 25 actors and staff associated with the production have tested positive for the coronavirus, as cases in SLO County increase it what could be another wave of cases.

