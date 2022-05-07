Two teens shot in Santa Maria

May 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Two teens were shot Friday night in separate shootings in Santa Maria, according to police.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a 19-year-old male, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound, checked himself into Marian Regional Medical Center. His injury was not life threatening.

The victim told police he was walking near the intersection of Alvin Avenue and Bradley Road when he was struck by a bullet.

Shortly before 11 p.m., several 911 callers reported shots fired near Thornburg Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting related to a large house party.

While officers were still at the scene, an 18-year-old male, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center. His injuries were also not life threatening.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about either shooting to contact police at (805) 928-3781 ex. 2277.

