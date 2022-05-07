Bicyclist killed in crash in rural Templeton

May 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 68-year-old Templeton man was killed in a bicycle crash on Oakdale Road near Vineyard Drive on April 30. [Tribune]

Jeffrey Parks was headed westbound at about 25 mph on Oakdale Road in rural Templeton when he hit a culvert and flew off his bike. Even though Parks was wearing a helmet, the crash rendered him unconscious.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Parks died from blunt force trauma.

CHP officers are investigating the crash.

