Bicyclist killed in crash in rural Templeton
May 6, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 68-year-old Templeton man was killed in a bicycle crash on Oakdale Road near Vineyard Drive on April 30. [Tribune]
Jeffrey Parks was headed westbound at about 25 mph on Oakdale Road in rural Templeton when he hit a culvert and flew off his bike. Even though Parks was wearing a helmet, the crash rendered him unconscious.
First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but Parks died from blunt force trauma.
CHP officers are investigating the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines