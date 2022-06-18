A winner in the SLO County District 2 race unlikely before November
June 18, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson fell below the required votes to win the District 2 supervisor seat in the primary election during Friday’s count. It is now likely that the two top candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
At stake is control over the five member board of supervisors, which is currently held by a three person Republican majority.
Gibson, a Democrat, faced three Republican challengers in June: Dr. Bruce Jones, Geoff Auslen and John Whitworth. If the late votes remain consistent, Gibson and Jones will battle it out in November.
In order to win during the primary election, a candidate is required to have 50% of the votes plus one.
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 10,328 ballots on Friday, which did not change the leaders in any local races.
With about 27% of ballots uncounted, it is still too early to call most San Luis Obispo County races. The clerk-recorder’s office has counted 63,898 ballots, while 24,400 remain uncounted.
Local election results as of Friday afternoon:
SLO County District 2 Supervisor
- Bruce Gibson – 50%
- Bruce Jones – 18.28%
- Geoff Auslen – 17.07%
- John Whitworth – 14.65%
SLO County District 3 Supervisor
- Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 65.08%
- Stacy Korsgaden – 31.67%
- Arnold Ruiz – 3.25%
SLO County District 4 Supervisor
- Jimmy Paulding – 55.98%
- Lynn Compton – 44.02%
SLO County Clerk Recorder
- Elaina Cano – 64.95%
- James Baugh – 19.69%
- Stew Jenkins – 15.36%
SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12
- Mike Frye – 66.78%
- Paul Phillips – 33.22%
Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)
- Yes – 58.45%
- No – 41.55%
County staff plans to continue counting votes on Wednesday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Wednesday afternoon.
