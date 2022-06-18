A winner in the SLO County District 2 race unlikely before November

June 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson fell below the required votes to win the District 2 supervisor seat in the primary election during Friday’s count. It is now likely that the two top candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

At stake is control over the five member board of supervisors, which is currently held by a three person Republican majority.

Gibson, a Democrat, faced three Republican challengers in June: Dr. Bruce Jones, Geoff Auslen and John Whitworth. If the late votes remain consistent, Gibson and Jones will battle it out in November.

In order to win during the primary election, a candidate is required to have 50% of the votes plus one.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 10,328 ballots on Friday, which did not change the leaders in any local races.

With about 27% of ballots uncounted, it is still too early to call most San Luis Obispo County races. The clerk-recorder’s office has counted 63,898 ballots, while 24,400 remain uncounted.

Local election results as of Friday afternoon:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 50%

Bruce Jones – 18.28%

Geoff Auslen – 17.07%

John Whitworth – 14.65%

SLO County District 3 Supervisor

Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 65.08%

Stacy Korsgaden – 31.67%

Arnold Ruiz – 3.25%

SLO County District 4 Supervisor

Jimmy Paulding – 55.98%

Lynn Compton – 44.02%

SLO County Clerk Recorder

Elaina Cano – 64.95%

James Baugh – 19.69%

Stew Jenkins – 15.36%

SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12

Mike Frye – 66.78%

Paul Phillips – 33.22%

Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)

Yes – 58.45%

No – 41.55%

County staff plans to continue counting votes on Wednesday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Wednesday afternoon.

