Four people injured in rollover crash at the Oceano Dunes

June 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a 19-year-old was driving an off-road vehicle on a 15-foot dune when the vehicle rolled. The crash left four people complying of pain and in need of medical care, according to State Parks rangers.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter transported a 17-year-old passenger to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment. First responders transported the driver and the remaining two passengers to the hospital in ambulances.

State Park rangers are investigating the crash.

