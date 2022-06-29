Four people injured in rollover crash at the Oceano Dunes
June 28, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, a 19-year-old was driving an off-road vehicle on a 15-foot dune when the vehicle rolled. The crash left four people complying of pain and in need of medical care, according to State Parks rangers.
A California Highway Patrol helicopter transported a 17-year-old passenger to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo for treatment. First responders transported the driver and the remaining two passengers to the hospital in ambulances.
State Park rangers are investigating the crash.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines