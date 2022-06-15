DUI driver crashes into fire hydrant in SLO, attempts to flee
June 15, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into a fire hydrant in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night and drove off, prior to being caught.
The driver hit a fire hydrant near the intersection of Ella Street and Johnson Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., causing water to gush into the air and onto a sidewalk and street. Shortly afterwards, the suspect again drove through the intersection of Ella Street and Johnson Avenue, where a patrol officer stopped the vehicle, according to police.
Officers arrested Deborah Byrdyoung for DUI and booked her in the SLO County Jail with her bail set at $5,000, according to the sheriff’s website.
