Firefighters quickly contain fire off Highway 166 in SLO County

June 20, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire burned 54 acres along Highway 166 on Sunday, resulting in a road closure in rural San Luis Obispo County near Santa Maria.

The blaze started at approximately shortly after noon northeast of Santa Maria near Wineman Road, according to Cal Fire. The fire burned grass and light brush, with windy conditions accelerating its spread.

Initially, the blaze had the potential to burn 100 or more acres, Cal Fire stated. But, firefighters fully contained the blaze later in the afternoon on Sunday.

Highway 166 has since reopened to traffic.

