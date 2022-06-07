Fires burn near Lopez Lake and in northern SLO County

June 7, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Fires burned in the Los Padres National Forest in Eastern San Luis Obispo County, as well as in North County during the start of the week.

The Eastern SLO County blaze started Monday near Hi Mountain Campground northeast of Lopez Lake. As of late afternoon, the fire had burned 30 acres and had the potential to grow in size to 100 acres, officials said. Firefighters were additionally dealing with multiple spot fires.

Also on Monday, a wildland fire east of Paso Robles burned 75 acres, according to Cal Fire. The blaze was 50 percent contained by evening. The cause of the North County fire is under investigation.

Loading...