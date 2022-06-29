Who will control the SLO County Board of Supervisors?

June 28, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

With most of the ballots counted, it appears San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson is headed to a runoff with Dr. Bruce Jones in the District 2 race. In the District 4 race, Jimmy Paulding is the likely winner, though his lead has shrunk to under 4%.

The board currently consists of a three-person Republican majority: supervisors Lynn Compton, John Peschong and Debbie Arnold. With Paulding likely to win the race against Compton, the victor of the District 4 race will determine the future board majority.

Previously more than 10% apart, Paulding, a Democrat, is currently at 51.81% to Compton’s 48.19%.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 14,812 ballots on Tuesday, leaving only 2,845 left to count.

Gibson, a Democrat, battled three Republican challengers in June: Dr. Bruce Jones, Geoff Auslen and John Whitworth. Gibson has garnered 47.85% of the vote while his conservative opponents collected 52.15%, according to Tuesday’s count.

In order to win during the primary election, a candidate is required to have 50% of the votes plus one.

Gibson appears headed to a rematch with Dr. Bruce Jones in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

County staff plans to continue counting votes on Friday morning. CalCoastNews will provide election updates on Friday afternoon.

Local election results as of Tuesday afternoon:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 47.85%

Bruce Jones – 18.88%

Geoff Auslen – 17.34%

John Whitworth – 15.93%

SLO County District 3 Supervisor

Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 62.80%

Stacy Korsgaden – 34.03%

Arnold Ruiz – 3.17%

SLO County District 4 Supervisor

Jimmy Paulding – 51.81%

Lynn Compton – 48.19%

SLO County Clerk Recorder

Elaina Cano – 61.94%

James Baugh – 22.15%

Stew Jenkins – 15.91%

SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12

Mike Frye – 66.84%

Paul Phillips – 33.16%

Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)

Yes – 58.17%

No – 41.83%

