Grover Beach police question boy behind alleged school threat

June 8, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An 11-year-old boy received a visit from law enforcement Tuesday night after making a social media post that contained purported threats to a Grover Beach elementary school.

On Tuesday evening, police received notification of a social media post containing possible threats to Grover Heights Elementary School. Police launched an investigation in coordination with Lucia Mar Unified School District staff.

Investigators determined an 11-year-old student made the post. Officers identified the boy and contacted him at a home in Oceano. The boy’s parents were cooperative, police say.

Officers determined the threat was not credible. The boy has no access to weapons, and he admitted making the post as a joke, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The boy will not face criminal charges at this time, due to state law, the police department stated in a press release. Authorities documented the circumstances, and Lucia Mar officials are following up with the incident internally.

Police thank the individuals who reported the social media post.

