Thousands of uncounted ballots in SLO County could impact races

June 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

There are still thousands of ballots to count in San Luis Obispo County, leaving many races undetermined. The county clerk recorder has not yet released the number of uncounted ballots while her staff continues to organize returns.

The number of reported mail in ballots received before Monday morning exceeds the number of ballots counted on election night, according to the clerk recorder. By Monday morning, the county had received and sorted 43,003 ballots, 22.99% of the 187,043 county ballots.

Currently, the county has tallied only 39,777, or 21.87% of county ballots.

In addition, thousands of ballots were dropped off at collection sites throughout the county and later transported to the county building in San Luis Obispo. Even though the number of uncounted ballots was required by state law to be available Wednesday morning, because of the large number of drop off ballots received, the clerk recorder has not yet made those numbers available.

It will likely take weeks for some local races to have a clear winner

Local election results with 21.87% tallied:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 52.98%

Bruce Jones – 16.77%

Geoff Auslen – 16.74%

John Whitworth – 13.51%

SLO County District 3 Supervisor

Dawn Ortiz-Legg – 64.88%

Stacy Korsgaden – 31.81%

Arnold Ruiz – 3.31%

SLO County District 4 Supervisor

Jimmy Paulding – 58.30%

Lynn Compton – 41.70%

SLO County Clerk Recorder

Elaina Cano – 66.79%

James Baugh – 18%

Stew Jenkins – 15.21%

SLO County Superior Court Judge # 12

Mike Frye – 67.68%

Paul Phillips – 32.32%

Oceano fire tax (2/3 needed to pass)

Yes – 60.93%

No – 39.07%

