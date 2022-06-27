Robbers shoot and stab victims in Santa Maria

June 27, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Robbers allegedly shot and critically injured one person and stabbed another in Santa Maria early Sunday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of Knudsen Way and Western Avenue. The suspect allegedly shot the victim during a robbery, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

The shooting victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

At the scene of the shooting, another individual told officers he had been robbed and stabbed a short distance away. The stabbing victim sustained minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.

Investigators believe the two crimes are connected, and robbery appears to have been the motive for both attacks. The stabbing appears to have occurred before the shooting.

Police are searching for witnesses who may have seen at least two suspects in the area of the apartment buildings near Knudsen Way and Western Avenue. The two suspects are described as young Hispanic men who were dressed in all black. Police believe the suspects are Spanish speakers.

The police department is asking neighbors in the area to review film from surveillance cameras to see if any useful footage was captured. Investigators want anyone who has tips or leads related to the crimes to contact Detective Sergeant Andy Magallon at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2164.

