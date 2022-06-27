California Republicans introduce bill to save Diablo Canyon

California Republicans introduced legislation last week that would keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in San Luis Obispo County operating beyond its expected 2025 closure date.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R., Calif.) introduced the Clean Energy Production Acton Act on July 9. Republican representatives Ken Calvert, Mike Garcia, Darrell Issa, Young Kim, Doug LaMalfa, Kevin McCarthy, Tom McClintock, Jay Obernolte, Michelle Steel and David G. Valadao cosponsored the bill.

After 40 years in operation, Diablo Canyon Power Plant is set to be decommissioned in 2025. Diablo Canyon currently provides 10% of California’s electric power.

In 2016, PG&E agreed to invest more of its resources in energy efficiency and renewables, and to withdraw its application for a license extension.

Late last year, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Democratic SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg called for officials not to rush the closure of Diablo Canyon. Officials should reconsider whether the nuclear power plant remains open at least 10 years past its scheduled decommissioning in 2025, Cunningham and Ortiz-Legg stated.

In February, 79 scientists sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom requesting help to delay closure of the plant.