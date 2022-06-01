Man accused of attempted kidnapping, assault in SLO

June 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a 34-year-old man on Tuesday morning on charges of attempted kidnapping, assault and public intoxication, according to police.

At about 9:30 a.m., a citizen observed William Francis acting aggressive towards a woman downtown and attempting to grab her in a crosswalk. The concerned citizen intervened, giving the woman the opportunity to get away by jumping into the car of a passing motorist who was also concerned for her safety.

With the citizen tailing him, Francis physically harassed people in Mission Plaza. The citizen intervened and fought with Francis until officers arrived.

Francis assaulted officers but did not injure them.

Officers arrested Frances on charges of attempted kidnapping, assault on an officer and public intoxication and booked him in the SLO County Jail — with his bail was set at $500,000.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact officer Perlette or Francis at (805) 594-8029 and reference case 220531032.

Loading...