SLO County Covid cases up 37%, two new deaths

June 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

COVID infections have risen 37% during the past week in San Luis Obispo County, which appears to show the rise in new infections slowing, according to data from the SLO County Health Department. New reported cases increased from a daily average of 67 on May 25 to nine on June 1, with two new deaths.

During the past seven days, the county reported 695 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 156 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 109, Arroyo Grande with 60, Nipomo with 54 and California Men’s Colony with 52.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus remains largely unchanged, with 14 currently hospitalized, no one in intensive care.

In SLO County, 55,881 people have tested positive for the virus and 503 have died.

There have been 9,570,383 positive cases, and 91,588 deaths in California.

More than 86,041,848 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 1,032,118 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 533,279,741 cases with 6,315,141 dead.

