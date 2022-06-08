Plea agreement discussed in Kristin Smart murder case

June 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

During a pretrial hearing on Monday morning for accused murderer Paul Flores and his alleged accomplice Ruben Flores, attorneys revealed discussions over a possible plea agreement with San Luis Obispo County prosecutors.

Ruben Flores’ son Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996. Charged with accessory after the fact, Ruben Flores is suspected of helping his son dispose of Smart’s body, which prosecutors believe was buried under a deck at Ruben Flores’ home and then moved to another location.

Shortly after the April 13 arrests of Paul and Ruben Flores, Smart family attorney James Murphy said that neighbors had witnessed Ruben Flores, his ex-wife Susan Flores and her boyfriend Mike McConville working under Ruben Flores’ home at 710 White Court in Arroyo Grande. A next door neighbor is expected to testify she saw the trio under the house.

On May 27, the neighbor called the Arroyo Grande Police Department to report that Susan Flores was attempting to dissuade her from testifying. The neighbor said Susan Flores was taking pictures of her 8-year-old daughter over a backyard fence.

Officers opened an investigation, a judge issued a search warrant for Susan Flores’ phone, and investigators searched the phone for photos and texts from May 20 through May 27.

Even though investigators did not find any photos, they did find a text discussing a possible plea agreement. The information was shared with the Flores’ attorneys.

On Monday, Paul Flores’ attorney Robert Sanger filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing issues with the government’s handling of the case. Sanger accused SLO County Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth of seeking the search warrant to find text messages between Susan and Ruben Flores regarding the brief settlement discussion that occurred on May 24.

Dobroth said he had not conducted a “fishing expedition,” and his search of Susan Flores’ phone was limited to reading texts and looking at photos regarding the Arroyo Grande Police Department’s witness intimidation case.

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe ruled there was no government misconduct because the neighbor had made the initial criminal complaint.

