SLO County gas prices down slightly, find the lowest cost

June 19, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped by a two cents to $6.61 a gallon as demand declined slightly, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the sixth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.21.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped three cents during the past week to $4.98.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $6.15 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $6.19 Conserve Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $6.25 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.29 Fastrip Fuel – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $6.29 Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $6.29 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $6.29 Circle K – Atascadero, Morro Road: $6.33 Circle K – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $6.33 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $6.38

Loading...