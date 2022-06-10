SLO police searching for downtown vandal
June 9, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who vandalized three downtown businesses last week.
During the evening of June 4, security cameras captured a young man vandalizing windows at three separate businesses. The man appears to scrape at the windows, in one case causing the security alarm to begin ringing.
The department is asking anyone with information about the vandal to contact Officer Perlette at (805) 594-8029 and reference case 220604001.
