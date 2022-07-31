Alleged drunk driver crashes into fire hydrant, palm tree in SLO
July 31, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
An allegedly drunk driver in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night slammed into both a fire hydrant and a palm tree, causing the former to burst and the latter to fall down.
Late Saturday night, the driver was speeding down Broad Street in a pickup. The driver crashed into a fire hydrant, then continued another 250 yards down Broad Street before slamming into a palm tree, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Responders transported the driver to a local hospital for assessment of possible injuries. Police said the driver would be charged with DUI.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines