Alleged drunk driver crashes into fire hydrant, palm tree in SLO

July 31, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

An allegedly drunk driver in San Luis Obispo on Saturday night slammed into both a fire hydrant and a palm tree, causing the former to burst and the latter to fall down.

Late Saturday night, the driver was speeding down Broad Street in a pickup. The driver crashed into a fire hydrant, then continued another 250 yards down Broad Street before slamming into a palm tree, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Responders transported the driver to a local hospital for assessment of possible injuries. Police said the driver would be charged with DUI.

