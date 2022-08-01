SLO County gas slides under $6, find the lowest prices
August 1, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County gas prices have fallen under $6 after an all time high average price of $6.43 in June. During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County dropped nine cents to $5.93 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.
SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.79.
The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents during the past week to $4.21.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.39
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.49
- Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.49
- Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.49
- Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.49
- Fastrip Fuel and Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.55
- VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.59
- Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59
