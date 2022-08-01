SLO County gas slides under $6, find the lowest prices

August 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County gas prices have fallen under $6 after an all time high average price of $6.43 in June. During the past week, the average price of gas in SLO County dropped nine cents to $5.93 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

SLO County currently has the seventh highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.79.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents during the past week to $4.21.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.39 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $5.49 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.49 Gill’s Liquor – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.49 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.49 Fastrip Fuel and Wayside – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.55 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.59 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.59

