Central Coast man sentenced to 26 years in prison for incest

July 20, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge sentenced a Ventura man to 26 years in prison for sexual crimes, including incest, against his own daughter, who was a pre-teen when the abuse began. [KCOY]

Tiburcio Emeterio Martinez, 45, sexually abused his biological child over a nearly three-year span, starting when his daughter was 11 or 12 years old and continuing until she was 14. The abuse included vaginal intercourse, oral copulation and sexual penetration, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Ventura police were notified of the abuse in Sept. 2020. Officers arrested Martinez on Sept. 23, 2020, three days after the abuse ended.

In May 2022, Martinez was convicted of 11 crimes, including continuous sexual abuses of a child under 14, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, incest and unlawful sexual intercourse. The district attorney’s office announced on Tuesday that Martinez received 26 years in prison for the crimes.

