Couple allegedly use stolen credit cards at 6 SLO businesses
July 14, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at six local businesses on Tuesday.
Police are circulating images from surveillance footage of a man and woman at different local businesses. Anyone who is able to help identify the suspects is asked to contact Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.
