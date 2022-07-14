Couple allegedly use stolen credit cards at 6 SLO businesses

July 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at six local businesses on Tuesday.

Police are circulating images from surveillance footage of a man and woman at different local businesses. Anyone who is able to help identify the suspects is asked to contact Officer Donovan at (805) 594-8033.

Loading...