Santa Barbara teen charged with attempted murder

July 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after he shot at a car on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara early Wednesday morning.

Responding to a call of shots fired, officers arrived to find the shooter had fled running through Bohnett Park. Officers then determined the suspect fired multiple rounds at a vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrested the teen. During a subsequent search of the suspect’s home, officers located a handgun and ammunition.

Officers booked the teen in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm.

