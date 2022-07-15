Santa Barbara teen charged with attempted murder
July 15, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A 16-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after he shot at a car on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street in Santa Barbara early Wednesday morning.
Responding to a call of shots fired, officers arrived to find the shooter had fled running through Bohnett Park. Officers then determined the suspect fired multiple rounds at a vehicle. No one was injured during the shooting.
Shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers arrested the teen. During a subsequent search of the suspect’s home, officers located a handgun and ammunition.
Officers booked the teen in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm.
