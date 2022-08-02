Firefighters extinguish four fires on the Cuesta Grade

August 2, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Four small fires burned vegetation along Highway 101 on the Cuesta Grade Monday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., callers began reporting fires burning along southbound Highway 101 near TV Tower Road, according to Cal Fire. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the fires.

Authorities temporarily closed one lane of traffic as firefighters extinguished the blazes. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

