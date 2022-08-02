Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox

August 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a state of emergency over monkeypox to help bolster the state’s vaccination efforts.

“California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox,” Newsom said. “We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization.”

California and New York are epicenters for the virus. New York has reported nearly 1,500 cases of the virus while California has reported nearly 800. New York declared a state of emergency over the weekend.

California public health leaders have asked the federal government to make more vaccine doses available to the state. California has distributed more than 25,000 vaccine doses and will make additional allocations in the coming days and weeks.

