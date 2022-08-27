San Luis Obispo man arrested for robbery, assault

August 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Atascadero police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on Friday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at Stadium Park.

Shortly after 1 a.m., staff at Twin Cities Community Hospital informed officers they were treating a man who had suffered substantial injuries during an assault in Atascadero. The victim told officers he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park when a man struck him with an unknown object.

The assailant allegedly robbed the victim, taking his cell phone and other personal items before fleeing the scene.

Officers quickly tracked down the alleged assailant, 31-year-old Garrett Michael Dollens, based on a description of his clothing. During a search of Dollens’ vehicle, officers located the victim’s phone and personal belongings.

Officers booked Dollens in the SLO County Jail on charges of robbery and battery with his bail set at $50,000.

