Deputies searching for Carpinteria kidnapping and robbery suspects

August 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of suspects who allegedly kidnapped a person in Carpinteria on Tuesday, brought the victim to a bank and forced the individual to withdraw cash.

At about 2:30 p.m., the two suspects approached the victim outside of a business in the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue. The suspects engaged in conversation, then displayed weapons and forced the victim into their vehicle, according to investigators.

The suspects drove the victim to a bank, where they forced the person to withdraw cash. After taking the cash, the suspects left the victim behind at the bank and fled in their vehicle, the victim told law enforcement.

The victim waited until Wednesday morning to report the incident to law enforcement. The sheriff’s office then launched an investigation.

Sheriff’s officials are withholding the description of the suspects as detectives work to verify the information. More information about the case will be released at a time it does not compromise the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Loading...