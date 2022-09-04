Another woman accuses Paul Flores of rape, jurors cry

September 3, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A woman who was allegedly roofied and raped in 2011 by Paul Flores, the man on trial for the murder of Kristin Smart, testified Friday against her alleged attacker. For the second time in less than a week, jurors cried during testimony.

Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Flores helped escort Smart, who appeared intoxicated, back to her dorm room. She was never seen again.

Identified as Sarah Doe, the alleged victim, testified she met Paul Flores at a bar in San Pedro. Not only did Sarah leave her drink unattended, she also accepted a drink the defendant bought for her.

The night then became fuzzy. Sarah ended up going to Paul Flores’ home where he gave her another drink.

Sarah testified she was in and out of consciousness, but remembers Paul Flores having non-consensual sex with her. She then asked to take a shower, where she said the defendant raped her again.

She remembered screaming, and Paul Flores attempting to shove a ball gag in her mouth.

“I was screaming,” Sarah testified. “I couldn’t breathe.”

Several years later, Sarah attempted to report the rape, but because of her spotty memories, she gave up.

As Sarah testified, multiple jurors broke down and cried.

During a 2020 raid of Flores’ San Pedro home, deputies found two bottles of date rape drugs, according to court documents. In a file of videos labeled “practice,” Paul Flores stored homemade rape videos of himself having sex and sodomizing women.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators tracked down two women from the tapes who said Flores drugged and then raped them. No charges have yet been filed.

Deputies arrested Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores in April 2021. Ruben Flores is suspected of helping his son dispose of Smart’s body, which prosecutors believe was buried under a deck at Ruben Flores’ home.

One more alleged rape victim is slated to testify at the trial.

