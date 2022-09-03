Fire engulfs garage in Paso Robles
By KAREN VELIE
A fire engulfed an attached garage at a home in Paso Robles on Friday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at 923 Running Stag
Way. Firefighters arrived to find the garage fully involved with fire, which had extended to a travel trailer in the driveway.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the travel trailer and the garage. No one was injured in the fire.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
