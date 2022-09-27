Driver hands SLO officer half-smoked joint, arrested

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo Police officer arrested a 40-year-old man on Saturday who handed a half-smoked joint to a officer during a traffic stop.

Officer Paul Sisemore stopped David Villers for speeding on Los Osos Valley Road and noticed the vehicle smelled like marijuana. Villers then handed the officer a half-smoked joint, leading to a further investigation, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The investigation ended with officers arresting the driver for possession of methamphetamine, brass knuckles and paraphernalia. Authorities booked Villers in the SLO County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.

