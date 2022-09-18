Elderly man missing from Atascadero

September 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The city of Atascadero is asking for the public’s help in finding an missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero.

At about noon on Saturday, Michael Larson, 76, and his wife left the Atascadero Elks Lodge driving separate vehicles, according to a press release. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.

After the wife realized Larson was not behind her, she turned around to look for him, but was unable to find him. The couple was traveling to Santa Maria to spend the night there.

Larson suffers from several heath related issues and is considered at risk. He may be headed to Paso Robles, Santa Maria or Arizona.

Investigators are asking anyone who sees Larson or his motorhome — a tan, 2003, 40-foot National Islander motor home with brown and a tan colored striped pattern on the sides — to call (805) 461-5051 or local law enforcement.

Loading...