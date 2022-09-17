San Miguel man killed in Highway 101 crash

September 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A San Miguel man died Friday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Highway 101 just north of the city of San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the unidentified man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road when he veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving at about 100 mph, while passing traffic in both lanes.

The rider and his motorcycle came to rest at the intersection of the highway and Reservoir Canyon Road.

First responders pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene. His name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

