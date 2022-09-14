Fire displaces four San Luis Obispo residents

September 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A house fire displaced four San Luis Obispo residents Tuesday night.

At about 11 p.m., a caller reported the exterior of a house on Buchon Street near Johnson Avenue was on fire. The blaze extended to the home and into the attic, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

