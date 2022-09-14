Resident suffers injuries from fire at Arroyo Grande apartment

September 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel transported one person to the hospital following an apartment fire Wednesday morning in Arroyo Grande.

At about 7:35 a.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an apartment complex located at 450 S. Elm Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a manager and residents had used fire extinguishers and a hose to knock down the blaze, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.

Responders transported one resident to Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. The person’s condition is unclear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

