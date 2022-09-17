Man breaks into Morro Bay home, attacks ex-girlfriend’s new beau

September 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 41-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a residence in Morro Bay on Sept. 13 and assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s new beau.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Jordan Christopher Graham allegedly broke into a residence on the 1000 block of of Quintana Road. Graham then punched his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in the nose, and demanded money.

The victim and Graham tussled.

During the altercation, Graham grabbed a large kitchen knife and held it to the victim’s throat while threatening to kill him. The victim was able to slip out of Graham’s hold, but during his escape, Graham cut him with the knife causing a 9-inch laceration on his face.

Graham then fled the residence and the victim sought medical attention for his wound.

Morro Bay police officers requested a warrant for Graham’s arrest.

On Sept. 15, members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department

Gang Task Force assisted Morro Bay detectives in apprehending Graham in Templeton. Officers booked Graham into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault causing great bodily injury, criminal threats and robbery.

