Unidentified man struck by car in Santa Maria, in critical condition

October 24, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and critically injured a pedestrian in Santa Maria Sunday evening.

The pedestrian, a man whom police have yet to identify, was walking on the sidewalk of Broadway at about 8 p.m. He then crossed an unmarked area of the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Street. A vehicle headed northbound on Broadway struck the pedestrian in the roadway, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the pedestrian suffering from major injuries. The driver remained at the scene, cooperated and provided officers with a statement.

Police are investigating the collision. It is unclear whether alcohol or drugs factored into the collision.

Anyone who has information about the collision or the pedestrian’s identity is asked to call Officer D. Rhoads at (805) 928-3781.

