Gunman wounds man near two Santa Maria schools

October 25, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Maria on Monday in an area near both an elementary school and a middle school.

A caller reported the shooting in the 800 block of N. Thornburg Street, which is in between Bruce Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School, shortly after noon. Authorities then placed both campuses on lockdown.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 20-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the leg, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The victim was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. It is unclear if they have identified a suspect.

