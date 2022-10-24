Front Page  »  

Tribune’s bias undeniable in SLO County supervisor race

October 24, 2022

By ERIK GORHAM

The Tribune’s latest editorial over the San Luis Obispo County District 2 race reads like a Bruce Gibson campaign flyer and not like an unbiased examination of the candidates. I wholly disagree with the editorial team’s conjectures.

For full disclosure, I am a member of the Bruce Jones for District 2 supervisor team and want to correct the record. When the head of the Republican Party compared Dr. Bruce Jones to Supervisor Debbie Arnold, he was referring to Dr. Jones’ integrity, intelligence, consideration for the needs of the public and congeniality.

Instead of noting what was said on a radio show, the Tribune editorial parrots Gibson’s campaign claiming that the comparison to Arnold makes Dr. Jones a Trumper and an election denier, both are untrue.

Continuing on with the inaccurate conjectures, the Tribune editorial board determined that Dr. Jones is on the wrong side of climate action because he wants to keep Diablo Canyon power plant open and has concerns with floating windmills off Morro Bay. Dr. Jones wants to keep Diablo Canyon open because it produces energy without releasing carbon.

Other than Gibson, almost every Democratic official in California supports keeping Diablo open to ensure a reliable energy source.

For more than a decade, Gibson and Hill pushed a 10-year plan to stop homelessness with a focus on case management. Gibson and Hill repeatedly voted to provide the nonprofit managing the program and the local shelter, who Hill’s girlfriend and then wife worked for, tens of millions of dollars. This was a time the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which provided the county homeless services funding, was promoting a housing first program that had much greater results.

Also during this time, SLO County had the second highest number of unhoused people per population in the country, demonstrating Hill and Gibson’s program did not work. Currently, SLO County is ranked third highest for the number of unhoused people.

As part of his campaign, Gibson has bragged about his success with homelessness. Dr. Jones pointed out the failures of the 10-year-plan and the Tribune editorial board wrote that Gibson was an alternate when he signed the 10-year-plan and was not responsible for the issues, which we believe is inaccurate as Gibson promoted and voted to fund it for a decade.

The misinformation is the reason multiple Republicans refuse to interview with the Tribune, you twist everything around as is manifested in your editorial.


Loading...
Related:


8
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
malovato

Sorry people, ALL editorial pages of newspapers, print or online ARE opinion pieces. It’s always been that way. I don’t care if it’s the Trib, Wall Street Journal or Cal Coast News….. Sorry Mr. Gorham, I totally disagree that your reason that local Republican candidates refuse to interview with the Tribune is because it is a biased newspaper. Yes I agree it is a liberal leaning newspaper. But I am totally convinced that they refuse because they are afraid of hardball questions, which EVERY candidate by the way should answer. Both political parties. Everyone should be fed up with typical softball generic questions and answers by these local candidates.


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
10/24/2022 7:46 pm
mazin

Does anyone contest the salary and benefit packages of upper management? That’s why I would not vote for Gibson. The compensation of the top echeon in the County is too “d” high. Nothing about this in the Tribune.


Vote Up10Vote Down 
10/24/2022 4:33 pm
pasoparent5

The SLO Tribune hasn’t been remotely unbiased since Jeff Fairbanks died in ’95.


Vote Up29Vote Down 
10/24/2022 2:40 pm
sharshofar

The piece by ERIK GORHAM is absolutely correct and the reason I will not pay anything to the tribune to read anything they print. Cal Coast News is the only news source that is accurate. Goodbye Tribune and good riddance…


Vote Up27Vote Down 
10/24/2022 2:37 pm
GrayGranny2010

My vote will go to Bruce Jones for all the right reasons.


Vote Up23Vote Down 
10/24/2022 1:38 pm
Mitch C

I’ve been around a long time and I remember when the Tribune had some credibility. Today, the Tribune is so far left they are in the bleachers. At one time I had a subscription, today I don’t even read the on-line version. The Tribune needs to close, it has no current value as a news source.


Vote Up24Vote Down 
10/24/2022 1:29 pm
robdadbod

So right. It isn’t even the fact that the Trib is so far left, its that it is a new source that has chosen a side and has hit its biases hard, sending them into every single piece it presents. That’s not news, and it is no longer considered a source of information. I haven’t looked at it in over a decade.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
10/24/2022 4:52 pm
kayaknut

I have been known to use the Tribune’s candidate/proposition recommendations, whichever side they support I vote for the other side.


Vote Up30Vote Down 
10/24/2022 1:22 pm
﻿