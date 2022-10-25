Plunging school tests scores in SLO County, compare local school districts

October 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Test scores for students in San Luis Obispo County and throughout the nation plunged during the coronavirus pandemic, demonstrating the impact lockdowns had on learning, according to data California’s Education Department recently released.

The percentage of children in SLO County meeting or exceeding standards in English language arts and in math fell in every local school district from 1% to 15% from 2019 to 2022. Students at Atascadero Unified School District fared the best while students at Coast Unified School District had the largest drops in math and English proficiency.

In Nov. 2020, three North County school districts – Atascadero, Paso Robles and San Miguel – were the first to allow some students to return to in-person learning while officials at the remaining school districts elected to delay reopenings. These three North County school districts had the lowest levels of student testing declines in SLO County.

Find out how local students fared on state tests:

At Atascadero Unified School District, 51% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 1%. For math, 39% met the standards, down 1.3%.

At Atascadero High School, 47.2% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 3.3%. For math, 26.9% met the standards, down 3.4%.

At Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, 40.8% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 6.9%. For math, 29.5% met the standards, down 6.4%.

At Paso Robles High School, 52.3% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 7.6%. For math, 25% met the standards, down 15%.

At San Miguel Joint Union School District, 35.8% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 4.4%. For math, 28.4% met the standards, down 8.2%.

At Templeton Unified School District, 57.6% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 5.6%. For math, 38.5% met the standards, down 8.6%.

At Templeton High School, 69.9% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 6.4%. For math, 32.7% met the standards, down 9.9%.

At Lucia Mar Unified School District, 50.1% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 6.3%. For math, 32.8% met the standards, down 9.3%.

At Arroyo Grande High School, 57% of students met English language arts standards, an increase of 2.3%. For math, 24.1% met the standards, down 9.8%.

At Nipomo High School, 47.3% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 12.6%. For math, 22.7% met the standards, down 5.1%.

At San Luis Coastal Unified School District, 64% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 6.4%. For math, 55.6% met the standards, down 8.5%.

At Morro Bay High School, 73.7% of students met English language arts standards, an increase of 3.5%. For math, 38.4% met the standards, down 4.7%.

At San Luis Obispo High School, 74.7% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 6.7%. For math, 54% met the standards, down 11.2%.

At Coast Unified School District, 37.4% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 14.7%. For math, 26.8% met the standards, down 11.2%.

At Coast Union High School, 64.7% of students met English language arts standards, a drop of 6.7%. For math, 29.4% met the standards, down 1.5%.

Following the release of the Nation’s Report Card, which revealed steep declines in math and reading scores in fourth and eighth grade students, parents and officials have noted the need for academic recovery.

“The results in today’s Nation’s Report Card are appalling and unacceptable,” said U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “This is a moment of truth for education. How we respond to this will determine not only our recovery, but our nation’s standing in the world.”

Loading...