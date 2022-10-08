One person killed during residential fire in Nipomo

October 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One person was killed by a fire at a Nipomo residence on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a residence on the 1300 block of Trail View Place. Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire in the garage at the residence.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage.

Cal Fire personnel later confirmed one person was found dead in the car. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

