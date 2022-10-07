Why I am voting for James Papp for San Luis Obispo City Council

October 7, 2022

OPINION by PETE EVANS

The question of night hiking in our wildlands is a great example of the wrong headedness of much of the San Luis Obispo City Council. Time and again they have voted against native animals in favor of invasive species, us.

Our wildlife should get special attention, not special neglect.

It is imperative we protect what little is left of their habitat and natural rhythms. The selfish “we want it all, we will take everything” attitude of the dolts in power is astonishing.

Here is another amazing example from the fools on the hill. Years ago when the council was set once again to approve a project downtown that exceeded established building heights that stellar organization Save Our Downtown protested. One simple request we had was for the city to, or force the developer to, place storey poles by the project so anyone nearby could visually see the scope of the projected building. A simple and cheap visual tool to allow the citizens to evaluate this aspect of the proposal.

Denied without comment.

I believe Jim would vote alternatively on these and other important issues.

Loading...