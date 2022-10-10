More than 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in Cambria
October 10, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
More than 2,000 customers lost power in and around Cambria Monday morning.
The outage began at approximately 7:02 a.m., according to PG&E. Inspectors are working to determine the cause of the outage
By 9:30 a.m., power had been restored to all but 382 customers. Electricity is expected to be fully restored by 1:30 p.m.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines