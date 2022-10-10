More than 2,000 PG&E customers lose power in Cambria

October 10, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

More than 2,000 customers lost power in and around Cambria Monday morning.

The outage began at approximately 7:02 a.m., according to PG&E. Inspectors are working to determine the cause of the outage

By 9:30 a.m., power had been restored to all but 382 customers. Electricity is expected to be fully restored by 1:30 p.m.

