Wealthy young people flee California, New York and flock to Texas, Florida

October 7, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

High-earning young professionals are fleeing New York and California and flocking to more affordable states led by Texas and Florida. [CNBC]

A survey conducted by SmartAsset tracked the movement of individuals under the age of 35 with an adjusted gross income of at least $100,000. The survey used Internal Revenue Service data to compare tax returns from 2019 and 2020 in order to determine the inflow and outflow of high-earning young professionals in all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

New York had the highest outflow of wealthy young professionals. The state had a net outflow of 15,788 young professionals making at least $100,000. California trailed with a net outflow of 7,960 well-to-do young professionals.

Texas was the top destination for high-earning young professionals, followed by Florida. Texas had an inflow of 15,024 high-earning young professionals. Factoring in an outflow of 11,200, Texas had a net inflow of 3,823 young professionals. Florida had an inflow 10,258 and a net inflow of 3,411.

No other state had a net inflow of more than 3,000 well-to-do young professionals. Washington, with a net inflow of 2,753, placed third. Colorado, New Jersey, North Carolina and Arizona rounded out the top seven states for attracting high earners under the age of 35.

Analysts attribute much of the movement of young professionals to the high cost of living in New York and California and states like Texas and Florida being more affordable. Texas, Florida and Washington do not have state income tax.

The rise of remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic is also believed to have factored into the movement of young professionals. With numerous professionals given the opportunity to work remotely, many had more flexibility in choosing where to live and could prioritize factors other workplace proximity.


justadad

Good for them! Take your money where you believe in the values and opportunities. Just as our ancestors did coming to California for a better life. Oh how the tides have turned.


10/07/2022 3:23 pm
Ben Daho

Good. Back in the day, we had to get up and drive to a factory. We went from a builder to a service mentality. Ralph’s invented the Supermarket where all of your grocery shopping can be done at one location, there are more cars than busses and we carry our phones on our hips. Relocating to another place keeps getting called “Fleeing” in some sort of California, New York is bad, Texas and Florida is good framing. People “Fled” The south and Midwest. Watch the grapes of Wrath sometime and watch the Okies and Arkies “Flee”’ or as it could be stated “Explore better opportunities” and how the 1st. Thing you’re told to do is get rid of your California license plates because the “Freedom lovers” don’t like Californians utilizing their freedom to move.


10/07/2022 3:10 pm
