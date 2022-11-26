Man shot and killed in Santa Maria

By KAREN VELIE

A 21-year-old man died after an assailant shot him multiple times in Santa Maria on Friday night.

Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported an assailant had shot a man on the 700 block of East Meehan Street. Officers arrived to find the victim sitting in his car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

An investigation is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact Detective Oscar Corral at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2243.

