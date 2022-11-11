DUI driver arrested after crash in San Luis Obispo
November 11, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers tracked down and arrested an individual who allegedly drove while intoxicated, crashed into a median and fled Wednesday evening.
At about 7 p.m., a caller reported a car crashed into the median on Los Osos Valley Road near Prefumo Canyon Road and then drove away. The driver then turned onto Prefumo Canyon and into a mobile home park, according to police.
Officers located the damaged car in a driveway in the 1000 block of Jane Drive and contacted the driver. Police arrested the driver for DUI.
